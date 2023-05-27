When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, May 17.

What happened: Board members unanimously voted to pass a $279 million budget for 2023-24 that includes a 2.85% hike in property taxes starting July 1.

Millage: Under the new budget, the current millage rate of 23.3531 would rise to 24.01876.

Dollar amounts: People who own property valued at $100,000 would pay an extra $5.55 a month or an additional $66.60 per year. Those with real estate worth the district average of $165,530 would pay an extra $9.18 each month or $110.16 a year. Property valued at $200,000 would see a monthly hike of $11.09 or $133.08 each year, while property worth $300,000 would get a $16.64 monthly increase or $199.68 per year. Those with property assessed at $400,000 would see an increase of $22.19 a month or $266.28 per year.

More: Copies of the budget are available on the district’s website and in the district office. Board members will vote on final adoption June 20.

Graduates’ plans: J.P. McCaskey High School seniors had one final question to answer before they could graduate. Pupils had to outline their next steps after high school, Matt Przywara, acting school superintendent, told board members.

Quotable: “Every graduate should have a plan,” Przywara said. “We don’t dictate what that is. We just want you to have a plan.”

More: Some 286 of about 600 seniors say they will attend college. An additional 189 plan to start working, while 114 students haven’t decided. Eleven students will enter the military, and 25 plan to begin short-term certificate programs.

Torch program: All 2023 graduates will get something extra in addition to their diplomas this year — a letter written by a former graduate as part of the Tornado Torch program. Missives can contain encouragement, praise or advice alumni have to offer, Adam Aurand, district spokesperson, said after the meeting.

More: The Tornado Torch program started this year and drew so many responses that the district already has about 100 letters set for the 2024 ceremony, Przywara said.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. June 6. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.