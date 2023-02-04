When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, Jan. 17.

What happened: Board members passed a resolution to accept the Act 1 index for the district’s 2023-24 budget, which means the district can raise property taxes up to 5.9%. Several board members previously said they don’t plan on increasing taxes by that much.

More info: The School District of Lancaster received the second-highest adjustable taxable percentage of 5.9% among the 16 districts listed in Lancaster County. The Columbia Borough School District may go up to 6%, the highest number in the county. Seven local districts will share the base rate of 4.1% — Conestoga Valley, Eastern Lancaster County, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, Pequea Valley and Warwick. Other districts fall in between.

Act 1 explained: Every Pennsylvania school district must notify the state Department of Education in January whether it intends to accept the taxing limit or apply for an exception of the Act 1 index to tax at a higher rate. Each year, the state sets a limit on how much school districts may raise taxes based on local salaries and other economic factors. This Act 1 index provides a base tax increase rate and then an adjusts that number for each school district.

Moving forward: Board members will continue to work on a budget and a possible tax increase until they approve a proposed document in May. The board will pass a final version in June.

LCCTC: Board members approved funding the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center in the amount of $572,000 for next year, slightly down from $586,700 for the 2022-23 school year.

Specifics: The 16 Lancaster County school districts will contribute to the center’s estimated $15.98 million budget for next year, up from $15.23 million for this year. Although the career center’s budget has increased about 4%, the School District of Lancaster’s portion has decreased because fewer students enroll in the center’s courses, said Adam Aurand, district spokesman.

Offerings: The career center offers classes in vet tech, health careers, construction, culinary arts and other programs. Aurand said many district students take career classes offered at J.P. McCaskey High School and don’t use LCCTC.

More tech news: Board members also voted to pay about $250,000 to Plante Moran, a Colorado consulting and accounting firm, to help the district plan and create a centralized cloud-based data hub.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.