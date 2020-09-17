When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, Sept. 15.

What happened: The school board approved the formal plan that will allow the district’s most vulnerable students to return to in-person instruction on Sept. 21.

Background: The first to come back are students with autism who are in support classrooms, those with multiple disabilities and those who are in the last year of the Lancaster Living Apartment Program. Every three weeks, after examining local COVID-19 outbreak data, the district will decide if it is safe to phase in a different group of students who will then attend school using a hybrid model consisting of both in-person instruction and online learning.

Teachers: Not everyone is happy with the timeline. Joseph Torres, the vice president of the Lancaster Education Association, representing about 900 instructors, asked the board to delay the opening by one week. “Last week, we were stunned as an association that we were having students back without us knowing all of the details,” he said. “We stand here today without an agreement in our working conditions.”

Response: Superintendent Damaris Rau said school officials involved the special education teachers in the decision to bring back the vulnerable students. They add up to less than 200 of the district’s 10,600 student population.

Quotable: “That group of kids was selected because they were so needy,” she said, adding, “We did not ask the union’s involvement at that level because it was only a small group of students. We will certainly involve them moving forward.”

Parents: Three parents submitted comments via an online forum asking the district to resume in-person instruction. They said virtual learning was not good for students.

Other business: The board heard an update on renovation and construction projects at Buchanan Elementary, Lincoln Middle and Reynolds Middle schools. At the new Buchanan, the external structure with the roof is nearly ready with completion slated for spring. Crews concluded the 90,000 square feet addition at Lincoln. They are now renovating the auditorium and cafeteria. At Reynolds, crews have nearly finished the play deck. The district plans to renovate Wickersham Elementary School in the future.

Police in school: This fall, the district will ask the community for feedback about the effectiveness of its school resource officer program.

What’s next: The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6, with limited seating in the media center of the McCaskey East High School building, 1051 Lehigh Ave. The public can still watch it livestream and submit comments on the district website.