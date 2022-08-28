When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Aug. 16

What happened: The district will improve school safety by checking and possibly upgrading parts on all interior and exterior doors after administrators interpreted reports on a mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

Quotable: “One of the biggest findings in that report is doors,” Matt Przywara, interim superintendent, told board members. “I’ve talked to a few parents over the last week that are very concerned about their students coming back to school.”

Background: Two adults and 19 children died in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, renewing a nationwide discussion on how to keep schools safe.

Details: District workers here will look for doors with faulty locks, doors without locks and doors that don’t close properly. In addition, administrators will talk to staff members about not propping open doors.

Also: The district will assess landscaping, outside lighting and security camera usage. Przywara said he expects to present a physical safety report to board members in about 60 days. Money for improvements will come from a grant from the state Department of Education.

Superintendent search: Board members kicked off the district’s official search for a new superintendent after approving a request for proposals from educational employment firms and unveiling a proposed timeline that would see a permanent leader start work July 1, 2023.

Quotable: “The School District of Lancaster Board and the administration are committed to a fair, equitable, inclusive and transparent recruitment process,” board President Robin Goodson said.

Background: Former Superintendent Damaris Rau announced her retirement Jan. 18. Przywara, chief financial officer, became interim superintendent July 6 and will serve this academic year.

More info: A proposed timeline says that board members would like to have a signed contract from a candidate by March 21, 2023. Specifically, the district plans to engage a superintendent search firm by September or October. By early January, the board hopes to conduct private interviews and then introduce candidates to students, community members and staff before a final selection in March. Board members plan to approve their chosen candidate at their last board meeting in June.

Enrollment down: District enrollment stood at 10,141 students, below the 10,400 pupils administrators expected, Przywara told board members.

Quotable: “We’re a little bit behind,” he said.

More info: Kindergarten students number 664, down from an expected 740 children, while pre-kindergarten registration stood at 273 pupils instead of 342 planned spaces.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.