When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, Feb. 2.

What happened: Amid a pandemic, Superintendent Damaris Rau told the board a team of dedicated educators, parents, mentors and leaders are progressing in their work to build a more equitable learning environment for underserved students.

Accomplishments: Last year, the equity team launched a mentor program for sixth grade Black male students at Lincoln Middle School that has continued to meet on Zoom. The district created two new high school courses: African American literature and ethnic studies. The administration has reduced suspensions of Black male students by 50%.

Quotable: “Equity is not a program or initiative,” said Rau by email after the meeting. “It is a way of thinking that informs every decision we make as a school system-teachers, support staff, administrators and school board. This is critical work to ensure that the circumstances of our students’ lives never prevent them from realizing their full potential.”

Background: The goal of equity is to provide students a fair education while considering they have different learning needs. The district established the pilot mentorship program because research has shown Black male students’ academics begin declining in sixth grade, and the drop parallels a rise in suspensions.

Learning support: Meanwhile, board member David Parry asked what steps the administration was taking to address students’ learning gaps caused from the pandemic. Rau said the district will offer an array of supports such as evening and Saturday classes and a larger summer school program.

Social distancing: Administrators said they are persisting in efforts to address social distancing concerns at the middle schools. They might adjust some classes into a cohort model.

What’s next: The committee of the whole meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9. The public can view the meetings on the district’s website and register to comment.