When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Nov. 9.

What happened: Unvaccinated employees will begin weekly COVID-19 testing Nov. 29, after the board chose a partnership between Career Match Solutions and Kodiak Testing to administer antigen nose swabs. Florida-based Career Match will open a Lancaster office and hire locally, district spokesman Adam Aurand said after the meeting.

More info: Board members selected the partnership from 14 other applicants. The contract calls for up to $500,000 in testing, and the money will come from pandemic funds. Workers may choose from at least four district sites for their tests. About 200-300 employees remain unvaccinated from the district’s 1,600-member workforce, Aurand said.

Background: The school board voted unanimously Sept. 21 to require weekly COVID-19 tests after members discussed a need to keep students and workers safe. Some 17 employees have resigned their positions since the announcement, Aurand said. The district never asks workers for resignation reasons, and Aurand noted that the district has seen similar departure numbers during the same time period for the last several years. In addition, the district has hired 33 employees.

Future ready centers: Plans to turn two libraries at J.P. McCaskey and McCaskey East into glassed-in open spaces called future ready centers hit a snag when a few board members asked where the books and the teaching of library skills would go. The centers, partially funded by a donation, would allow students to meet with counselors, community members and each other to prepare for college and careers.

Quotable: “I’m not saying our students don’t deserve a future ready center,” board member David Parry said. “But I’m not sure we need two at the cost of cannibalizing libraries, when you think of what a library does.”

Background: An anonymous graduate has offered $1.5 million to help pay for the libraries’ renovation, which would also need about $1.5 million from the school district.

Coming up: McCaskey Principal Justin Reese said he will meet with teachers, librarians and students about what kind of structure would best fill those spaces.

Small Learning Communities to end: McCaskey will move away from its small learning communities to align with the district’s goal of encouraging more students to take advanced classes, which will be offered in each of three new learning pathways.

More info: Student and parents also will be able to click on a course online and be transferred to the school’s registration software and allowed to register. Also, the online course guide may be translated into any language spoken in the district.

Next: The next school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.