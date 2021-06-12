When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, June 1.

What happened: Superintendent Damaris Rau unveiled a new, four-year educational plan that will use test scores from various assessments to measure success. The Theory of Action calls for rigorous instruction, more resources for social and emotional development, and targeted interventions, such as tutoring and after-school classes. These measures should help students improve reading and math literacy. The program also sets goals to make education more equitable.

No more umbrella: The educational model’s framework comes from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and focuses heavily on math and reading in grades K-2. It replaces a plan that displayed a large umbrella covering five strategic ideas, from increasing the number of graduates to setting out higher expectations for teachers and students. That program expired at the end of the school year.

Quotable: “We need to build that foundation in kindergarten and first grade that will impact that child’s ability when they’re in high school and beyond,” Rau told school board members.

Elementary school: 55% of students in grades K-2 will read at grade level by June 30, 2022, going up to 62.7% when the plan ends after the 2024-25 school year. Currently, 49.3% of students are reading at grade level. For math, 40% of K-2 students should be working at grade level by the end of next year. That number, at 29.3% now, will hit 55.3% by 2025.

Middle school: By this time next year, 28.5% of students in grades 6-8 will score proficient or advanced on the math PSSA, more than double the 12.3% figure recorded on the same assessment in 2019. Scores should read 44.8% by 2025.

Equal education in high school: 55.8% of students in grades 9-12 will pass a literacy assessment by June of 2022, up from 49% in 2019. That number should increase to 66.5% by 2025. Also, 16.2% of students passed their advanced courses this year. The district says that number will increase to 18% by the end of next year and reach 30% in 2025.

Lancaster Education Foundation: The charity donated $363,892 in cash, grants and other services to the district for the 2020-21 school year. The group plans to start a program that will give every second-grade student a book a month during the school year. Hooked on Books will cost about $45,000 and could be expanded to other grade levels, Ann Womble, executive director, told board members.

Next: The next school board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. June 15 instead of June 8. The district postponed the meeting one week to allow board members to attend McCaskey High graduation ceremonies. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.