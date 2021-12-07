When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Nov. 16.

What happened: An informal agreement by board members to discuss and maybe relax COVID-19 masking requirements in January may run into problems from the omicron variant and the reinstatement of masks in schools until that matter is argued before the state Supreme Court. The district now requires all students and staff to wear masks inside of buildings.

Quotable: “At this time, we are following (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance, which currently recommends universal indoor masking in schools, regardless of vaccination status. In consulting with our health providers and health services team, we are not recommending any changes to our requirements at least through our winter break. We will look to the board for instructions on when and how we could relax our requirements after the holidays,” Superintendent Damaris Rau said after the meeting.

New math: Bridges, a pilot elementary math program praised by district students and teachers will debut next school year in all K-2 classrooms, Rau told board members. The full K-5 rollout will happen over the next few years.

Quotable: “This is about creating different opportunities for children to understand math in different ways,” Rau said of the program, which started this fall in Burrowes, Lafayette and Price elementary schools in grades kindergarten through second grade.

More info: Bridges focuses on fostering student understanding of math concepts by using handheld, manipulative items instead of memorizing steps to solve a problem, Jennifer Cleary, the district’s elementary math and science coordinator, said after the meeting.

Example: Students who learn addition and subtraction by writing and memorizing math facts, such as 3+4=7, or 3+5=8, may not really understand those concepts, Cleary said. With Bridges, however, students handle a miniature double-decker bus with 20 windows and learn addition and subtraction by covering up some of the windows and then creating their own equations. “It’s all about an opportunity to let kids get their hands dirty with math,” Cleary said.

New courses: McCaskey students may choose from five new courses next year after board approval. In Children’s Theatre Writing & Production, students will write and produce a play that will be performed for the district’s elementary and middle school classes. McCaskey Voice of Freedom will focus on the Black roots and secular impact of gospel music, allowing students to perform. Students entering ninth grade may receive help to transition to McCaskey with High School Seminar, designed to provide support for academic and social success. For older students, Future Ready Lancaster will help teens prepare for college or careers. Finally, AP Human Geography will offer an alternative to World Cultures or AP World History for 10th graders. Those in 11th and 12th grades may take the class as an elective.

Next: The school board will meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 to reorganize. A committee as a whole meeting will follow. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.