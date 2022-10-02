When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Sept. 20.

What happened: Board members learned that 17 support staff employees have transitioned to teaching positions since 2019 under a district program that guides participants and pays for college classes.

Quotable: “One of our strategic goals is to seek, retain and develop our high-quality staff, and one way we can do that is to grow our own,” acting Superintendent Matthew Przywara said after the meeting.

Why: Support staff workers already have formed relationships with students and also have learned classroom management skills teachers need, Przywara explained. “This program gives them flexibility to earn the professional credentials they need to advance their careers. It’s win-win, especially in this era of teacher shortages and tight labor markets.”

More info: The district has added four grade-level teachers, one library print specialist, a speech language pathologist and 11 special education teachers, Przywara noted.

Quotable: “I really couldn’t have done it without the School District of Lancaster,” said Jaymie Cashdollar, a former library support staff employee who now works as a print specialist at J.P. McCaskey and McCaskey East.

Details: Cashdollar told board members she had no extra money to pay for classes and took 12 credits a year courtesy of district payments. She turned 50 the same month she finished her master’s degree in library science. “When you find your passion, you find success,” Cashdollar said.

Art classes: Board members voted to spend about $19,000 on art classes for special education students even though the board and Lancaster Education Association President Joe Torres agree that a certified teacher should fill that role. “Our teachers are masters of their craft,” Torres told board members, adding that the association didn’t want a contractor to provide educational lessons.

Add position: The district wants to hire a full-time teacher that would provide art instruction to special education students and teach at other district schools, said Chris Lopez, who directs student services.

Reactions: “I totally agree that this is teachers’ work,” Przywara said but noted that the contract with the Lancaster Creative Factory means that students will receive art instruction immediately for this academic year. Edith Gallagher, a board member, also spoke in favor of the contract because she wants students to have art lessons now. “We talk about how long it takes to make things happen in this district,” she said.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.