When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, March 9.

What happened: The district is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic by improving ventilation in schools, said facilities director Dennis LaPorte during the board’s committee meeting.

Quote: “What we have learned since the start of this pandemic is that the focus is now on airborne transmission,” he said to the board. “HVAC systems can contribute to the spread of the virus.”

What it means: So far, district staff is keeping the air systems flowing in buildings at all times, is changing filters regularly, and is instructing staff on strategies to increase air movement. The district is in the process of buying 1,300 IsoClean filtration units (portable HEPA filtration systems that create negative pressure environments by cleaning 99.9% of air particles) and 60 Bi-Polar Ionization units for larger spaces (to kill pathogens, viruses and mold); and of providing fans for nonrenovated buildings. Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funding — to counteract the COVID-19 pandemic — will cover the estimated $7 million expense.

Stimulus: Thanks to the passage of the COVID-19 $1.9 trillion relief bill, the district is estimated to collect about $42.93 million in additional federal ESSER funds this year to spend through 2023. The district must budget about $8.6 million to close learning gaps for students not receiving in-person instruction. So far, the district has received nearly $26.2 million in ESSER funds to spend through 2023.

Education: The district has received recommendations from the Center for Applied Linguistics on how to improve the dual language immersion program at Wharton Elementary and Reynolds middle schools such as steering more native Spanish speakers to the program, which will balance the classes with the native English speakers, according to the report.

Background: Currently, the bilingual learning program awards seats through a lottery method for both Spanish and English native speakers. From kindergarten through fifth grade, children learn in both English and Spanish.

What’s next: The next board meeting is at 7 p.m. March 16. The public can view the meetings on the district’s website and register to comment.