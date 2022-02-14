When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, Feb. 8.

What happened: Board members informally agreed to discontinue dual language immersion instruction but differed on how to end the program. They also verbally supported a transitional bilingual model for kindergarten and first-grade students that would start as a pilot in the 2023-24 school year.

The issue: The district could phase out dual language one grade level per year, as Superintendent Damaris Rau urged, or the district could choose to end the entire plan next fall.

Background: A recent consultant’s report said the program, started in 2009, doesn’t work. A lack of Spanish-certified elementary teachers ultimately will force dual language to close at Wharton Elementary and Reynolds Middle. About 400 elementary students would switch schools next year if the board approves proposed boundary changes, and 70 dual language students at Wharton could join them.

Quotables: “Transitioning now would be fair,” board Vice President Kareena Rios said.“Ending the program right now would make the most sense,” board member Luis Morales said.

Discussion: Board member Molly Henderson asked if an abrupt end to dual language would cause stress for participating students. Karen Wynn, who directs the district’s instructional programs, said many parents noted in a survey that they would want their children attending dual language at the student’s home school, but she couldn’t say if these same parents would prefer students returning to a home school without the current program.

Budget priorities: Board members noted they want to spend more money on acquiring and keeping staff members and less money on curriculum materials as the district moves forward with its 2022-23 budget.

Millions to spend: Pandemic money from the government offers the district some $42.3 million for the next three school years. Board members saw a budget outline that would allocate $4.25 million for staff and instruction for 2022-23, with a total of $10.125 million that can be spent through September 2024, when all government money must be used.

More info: The majority of this staff and instruction allocation — $7.5 million over the next three years — would pay for higher-level curriculum materials. Board members, though, want more money for teacher training and retention programs, including helping paraprofessionals in the district obtain teaching certificates and urging interested people in other professions to switch to teaching.

Change course: “The one thing we have now is a little bit of extra cash,” board member Edie Gallagher said. Estevanny Turns, who runs the district’s human resources department, said she would welcome any money. “We do have some barriers in terms of inviting second career professionals into the teaching workforce,” Turns told board members. “Can money support this? Absolutely.”

Want to teach: Turns issued a plea to anyone watching the board meeting. The district is looking for people who want to change careers and make a difference in children’s lives for generations to come, Turns said. “Call us,” she urged.

Next: The school board will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in a voting meeting. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.