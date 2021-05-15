When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, May 11.

What happened: Board members tentatively agreed to raise real estate taxes 1.75% for 2021-22, down from the 2.12% recommended by district administrators. An informal consensus received unanimous approval.

What it means: The tax hike, scheduled for a vote May 19, means residents will see an annual increase of $63.98 for an average home valued at $163,484. This translates to about $39 for every $100,000 in property.

Discussion: Board members said they were reluctant to raise taxes because of the pandemic but realized a zero increase next year would mean a much higher hike for 2022-23. “We need to be consistent,” Dave Parry said, explaining he favors a minimal increase below 2%. “I’m not comfortable putting the number two before the public.” The board could raise taxes as much as 4.3%. Board President Edith Gallagher noted that as the district continues an expected decline in enrollment, its percentage limit on tax increases will also go down. “If we don’t do something now, we’re going to be behind.” Gallagher and Luis Morales originally expressed support for a 2.12% increase but agreed with other board members after discussion.

Spending philosophy: Although board members agreed on a tax increase, they voiced differing views on how to allocate the money included in the $245 million budget. Salina Almanzar said she wants more focus on social and emotional programs for students and staff. Parry questioned the spending plan’s philosophy toward adding extra money to programs already in place instead of creating new ventures. Superintendent Damaris Rau countered, arguing that existing programs need more money. “We’ve always had gaps we wanted to fill.”

More info: The proposed tax increase would raise $1.3 million to offset a budget deficit of $15.8 million. The district plans to use about $5 million from its fund balance and take about $10 million from federal emergency money. The $69 million relief money comes with spending restrictions and must be used within the next four years. Board members have hesitated to use this money to balance the budget because it disappears in 2024 and may lead to higher tax increases once the money is spent.

Next: Once approved, the budget will be posted June 2 for public comment. Board members will vote on a final measure June 22. The next school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. May 19. The board delayed the meeting one day because of elections May 18. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.