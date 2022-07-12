When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, June 21.

What happened: Superintendent Damaris Rau received accolades, applause and tears during her final school board meeting. Rau has retired after leading the largest school district in Lancaster County for seven years.

Details: Jess King, Lancaster city’s chief of staff, read a proclamation from Mayor Danene Sorace, and Amanda Burns, with Community Action Partnership Lancaster, presented Rau with an honorary Head Start diploma.

Quotable: “When people ask you how you would describe Dr. Rau, I hope that you will say that Dr. Rau deeply cared for the children in the School District of Lancaster, especially children of poverty, and that Dr. Rau’s legacy was about providing equity for them,” Rau told board members and the public.

Hybrid learning: Three parents urged school board members to expand Full Circle Learning for the 2022-23 school year. The hybrid program allows K-3 students to attend school in the morning and learn at home during the afternoon.

More: One version of the 2022-23 school budget called for expanding the program to more grades, but board members decided to wait another year to gather more data before considering the matter.

Budget: Board members officially adopted a $262.7 million budget that called for a 3% increase in real estate taxes that took effect July 1. The tax boost means about a $68 increase for every $100,000 in property value. An owner of an averaged-price home valued at $164,210 will pay an extra $111.69 per year. Under state law, the board could have raised taxes up to 4.8%.

High school stats: J.P. McCaskey administrators have worked since the fall to improve learning and attendance, said Principal Justin Reese. For instance, attendance has gone up 7.8% this year, while chronic absences have decreased 8.32%.

Courses: More McCaskey students are enrolling in advanced classes and career and technical programs. International Baccalaureate classes saw a 27.3% increase from the 2021-22 school year, while Advanced Placement experienced a 23.3% rise, Reese said. Career and Technical Education programs saw the largest hike at 63.5% over the same period.

Calendar: K-6 students will start school Aug. 22, along with Martin School’s seventh and eighth graders and ninth graders at McCaskey. Remaining students will begin Aug. 23. The last day of school is set for June 6, and students will have a winter recess from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2.

Next: The school board will meet at 6 p.m. July 19. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.