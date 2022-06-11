When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, June 7.

What happened: Board members listened to information praising a balanced academic calendar, sometimes referred to as year-round school. But board members said they didn’t want to make any more changes so soon after the pandemic and new building attendance zones that start in August.

More info: A district committee has been exploring year-round school for a year because the board has asked for innovative ideas, Damaris Rau, district superintendent, told board members.

The concept: A balanced calendar removes a long summer break and inserts shorter two-to-three-week breaks in between several school sessions. The number of days students attend class would remain the same, but a school district could create a calendar that best suits its pupils and families.

Pros: Proponents say much learning loss occurs over the summer, primarily for students who come from low-income families. In addition, neither teachers nor students should experience all-consuming burnout in May or June if more breaks are offered during the year.

Cons: Students who count on summer job earnings may not be able to find work during shorter vacations. “What’s going to happen to Hersheypark?” asked board member Molly Henderson. In addition, families could no longer plan extended vacations.

Response: The presentation asked board members to select a color — red, yellow or green — to indicate their willingness to move forward with the plan. Some members, however, introduced their own color: orange, to signify that they are interested in learning more about a balanced calendar but are in no way ready to actively plan for one.

Quotable: “We are overwhelmed with what we’ve been through,” board President Robin Goodson said. “We have had one change after another. We just need to heal.”

Learning framework: The way the district helps teachers use lessons plans and educate students will change in August 2023 when teachers and administrators will follow The Danielson Framework for Teaching, a new learning program. Currently, the district uses The Marzano Instructional Program and is the only district in the state that hasn’t switched to Danielson, said Karen Wynn, who directs the district’s instructional programs and professional development.

More info: The state Board of Education and college programs for teacher preparation use Danielson, Wynn said. In addition, administrators and teachers have told the district they want to switch to a new framework because student grades and understanding have not improved as much as the district had expected.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. June 14. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.