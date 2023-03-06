When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Feb. 21.

What happened: Board members approved hiring three elementary academic instruction specialists who will focus on language arts and math. This brings the number of coaches to 12 of the 13 positions needed to begin a new program to help students fill educational gaps caused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quotable: “Students will be caught up with their classes,” Karen Wynn, who directs the district’s curriculum, instruction and assessment, said by phone after the meeting. “We are excited to provide this additional support, because, we believe, with targeted intervention, it will close the learning gap.”

More info: Each elementary school will offer one instructional coach for kindergarten, first and second grades beginning April 3. These certified teachers will meet with students for individual or small-group instruction, in addition to regular classroom learning. The learning coaches will move on to other students once their current pupils reach their academic goals.

Details: The district still needs to hire one more elementary coach, Wynn said. In addition, 11 of the 12 people hired were promoted from within the district, leaving classroom teaching positions vacant. Wynn said the district has scheduled hiring events to attract teachers.

Learning: The district designed a custom three-day training program to instruct specialists in how to access and analyze student data.

Big picture: Board members in September voted to spend about $2.9 million to add 25 full-time staff members who would work with students. The money came from an unexpected $4.6 million received from the state Legislature in this year’s July budget.

Identify equipment and more: The district will pay Facilities Management Express about $213,000 to find and label every piece of district equipment housed in more than 2 million square feet of district spaces. Board members also voted to spend about $400,000 on contracts that include technical help with computer programs, private school tuition for two students and a service contract for temperature control at Phoenix Academy.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 7. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.