When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, June 13.

What happened: Board members plan to scrutinize two district policies that allow administrators to use metal detectors to randomly search students, their lockers and their belongings for weapons and other illegal items. The district currently does not conduct these kinds of searches.

Details: A student brought an unloaded handgun to E.R. Martin School in March, which is a felony if police intervene. Another pupil brought a BB gun to a middle school. In all, administrators recorded 50-55 weapons offenses in middle and high schools this year, Chris Lopez, executive director for student services, told board members. He pointed to a national upward trend of weapons among young people and asked board members to clarify their stance on random searches.

Quotable: “In the month closing out school, there was a significant increase of weapons possessions among juveniles that could impact our schools,” Lopez said, adding there were “alarming numbers at middle schools.”

More: “We have a policy in place that we’re not invoking,” Lopez said. “I’m open to whatever approach the board wants to take. We don’t have a clear consensus.”

Current practice: Allowing random searches doesn’t mean the district has to conduct them, Adam Aurand, district spokesperson, said after the meeting. Administrators now search students, lockers or personal belongings based on reasonable suspicion.

Background: Building leaders have conducted random searches in the past, Lopez said. The last one occurred in 2019, but the district stopped after a parent complained.

Program: In 2019, the district notified families they could use a statewide program called Safe2Say Something, which allows people to anonymously notify school personnel or police officers about unlawful behavior concerning students.

Details: Such reports have prompted district officials to conduct searches, Aurand said.

Community reaction: During recent safety forums, parents and students asked the district about the possibility of installing metal detectors, Lopez said.

Quotable: “We have kids that are scared to come to school,” he told board members.

Board reactions: “I think it creates this level of distrust,” Kareena Rios, vice president, said about random searches. “It’s security theater,” Mara Creswell McGrann said. “What message does that send?”

However, Ramon Escudero asked for more data about students who bring weapons to schools and said he wanted to get opinions from community members. “We need to put aside individual thoughts. Let’s explore based on the data provided if parents are asking,” he said. Molly Henderson said she would favor allowing random searches to remain as a policy to “have it in the toolbox.”

More info: The board could delete the language, revise it or leave it as it is written.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. June 20. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.