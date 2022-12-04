When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Nov. 15.

What happened: The district will pay $16,000 to E4 Consultancy for 12 weeks of strategic help to hire and retain staff members after board Vice President Karina Rios argued that the matter should receive approval only after a permanent superintendent takes over next year.

Quotable: “I worry about strategizing on hiring solutions now knowing all this could be changed next year,” Rios said. She noted the district lacks two key senior administrators: an assistant superintendent and a finance chief.

Response: Matt Przywara, acting superintendent, asked for the contract to work on attracting personnel. “We have a great number of vacancies,” he said.

Vote: Board President Robin Goodson, Rios and board members Maura McGrann and Jennifer Eaton voted to remove the contract. Board members David Parry, Ramon Escudero, Edith Gallagher and Molly Henderson voted to keep the contract in the agenda. Board member Luis Morales was absent and a tie vote meant Rios’s motion failed.

Warehouse space: Board members voted 7-1 to pay High Properties about $1 million to continue paying rent on a 27,550-square-foot warehouse in Greenfield from 2023-28, despite an objection from Henderson who cast the only no vote. (Morales was absent.)

Problems: Henderson, who wanted to temporarily delay the contract, said she opposed renting property outside the district. She also asked for information on why the district used a sole source justification document instead of going through a bid process. A government may use a sole source if no other options are available.

Quotable: “It is such a mammoth contract,” Henderson said. “I would like to check into this.”

Explanations: The warehouse stores curriculum, school furniture, and cafeteria and other dry goods, Przywara said. These products, previously housed in construction trailers around the district, used to be forgotten or ruined by weather.

More: Also, employees could not find a warehouse to rent or purchase any closer to the district, said Drew Schenck, the district’s assistant director for business operations. “We looked for two years,” he said. This prompted officials to secure a sole source justification form to rent the space.

Details: The district will pay $7.12 per square foot for the first year of the five-year renewal, with a rent increase of 2.5% per year after that, Schenk said. He said that rate is below-market value of about $9 per square foot for the area. Board members needed to notify High Properties of its agreement to rent by Dec. 1 to keep the warehouse from going on the open rental market.

Growth: School District of Lancaster students in grades 4-8 achieved the most academic growth in English/language arts and math from fall 2021 to spring 2022, according to information from the state Department of Education. “Many of our students demonstrated moderate or significant evidence that they have achieved more than one year of growth,” Przywara told board members. The data from the Pennsylvania Value-Added Assessment System began tracking student growth in 2002. “Looking at the scores across buildings, this year represents the highest growth rates for the largest number of students that our schools have achieved over that time,” Adam Aurand, district spokesman, said after the meeting.

Next: The school board will hold a reorganization meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 6, followed by a committee of the whole meeting. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.