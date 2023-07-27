When: School District of Lancaster special board meeting, July 6.

What happened: Board members approved a bargaining agreement that covers non-unionized employees.

Administrators: 92 administrative and executive positions received new salary minimums, mid-points and maximums under a 16-page agreement with Leadership Team Lancaster, which represents the district’s 133 non-unionized employees. The document lasts two years.

Examples: Nine job titles at the top of the list will now receive a salary from $104,210 to $166,735 per year. These include the district’s top eight directors for curriculum, instruction and assessment; finance; human resources; operations; schools; special education; and technology. In addition, J.P. McCaskey’s principal also will get this salary range.

More: At the bottom of the pay scale, cafeteria supervisors, human resource specialists and talent specialists will receive a salary from $41,600 to $62,400 per year.

Why it matters: The district wants to continue its trend of offering higher pay to attract and retain workers, Matt Przywara, assistant superintendent, said via email July 24.

Quotable: “Over the past several years, we have worked with our teachers and support staff unions to revise our salary structures and pay scales to ensure we are competitive in this challenging labor market,” Przywara said in the email. “The agreement with our leadership team completes that work, as we want to ensure we have the best possible team at all levels of our organization serving our students and families.”

Other compensation: Teacher salaries, negotiated in 2022 for four years, range from $60,066-$94,651. Meanwhile, support staff workers saw their biggest wage hike ever beginning July 1, when pay increased more than 15% for 429 paraprofessionals, nurses, office staff and others.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.