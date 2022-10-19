When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Oct. 11.

What happened: Price and Burrowes elementary schools should be the next buildings the district renovates, said Connie King, an associate architect with Marotta/Main Architects.

More info: Current plans call for rebuilding both schools, and students at each school would attend Buchanan Elementary during a staggered construction schedule. Wheatland Middle and King Elementary would come next, followed by Hamilton and Carter & McRae Elementary schools. Projects would start in 2023 and run until 2028. Price and Burrowes would be rebuilt while the remaining schools would be updated.

Reactions: A few board members asked about speeding up the process. Hamilton Elementary, for instance, would wait until sometime in 2025 for renovations.

Quotable: “Six schools in six years,” board member Mara Creswell McGrann commented. “There’s no way to tighten that up a little?” Kareena Rios, board vice president, said she worries about how long some schools need wait. “Especially for Hamilton, the fact that they’re waiting so long does bother me.”

Answers: Matt Przywara, interim superintendent, said the district wants to handle two buildings at a time to ensure quality. “You miss things” when construction goes faster, he said. Phil Ludwig, Hamilton’s principal, agreed. “I’d much rather take time and get it right the first time,” he said.

Costs: Price Elementary would cost about $32.5 million while Burrowes would come in at $26 million. King said architects usually first work on renovation plans but turn to a rebuild once the price of an update reaches 60% of what new construction would cost, King said.

Questions: Board members wanted more information on what upgrades Buchanan Elementary will need to house students, whether the district can handle more than two projects at one time, what enrollment shifts among schools is projected and how Marotta/Main will optimize land use at each school.

What’s next: The board should vote on the plan in December.

Attendance zone update: The number of overcrowded schools in the district has dropped after the largest school attendance zone changes started this year.

Background: Overcrowded schools and a lack of equitable access to services prompted board members to vote last spring to move about 800 students to different schools in the first major district boundary realignment in about 40 years.

More info: The district now has two elementary schools that have more than the recommended percentage of buildings used. Martin School K-5 came in at 101% Oct 1, versus 111% for the same date in 2021. Smith-Wade-El now has 97% occupancy, up from 91% on Oct. 1, 2021. Five schools faced overcrowding this time last year, said Drew Schenk, the district’s assistant dire tor for business.

Walk to school: In addition, more students can walk to school. That number is 8.9% for elementary students and 7.7% for middle school pupils.