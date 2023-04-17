When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, April 11.

What happened: The district plans to spend $277 million during 2023-24 but will incur about a $6.5 million budget deficit, according to Karen Reynolds, finance director.

Tax amounts: Reynolds presented three scenarios for raising real estate taxes 1.76%, 3% and 4.1%, the state’s Act 1 index. Although the district may raise taxes 5.9%, the adjusted index, no information on that choice was released. The board raised taxes 3% last year on a $262.4 million spending plan. Property owners would pay an extra $3.41 per month, or 0.4087 mills, per $100,000 of assessed value if taxes increase 1.76%. That number would rise to $5.84 per month, or 0.7006 mills, for every $100,000 of assessed value at a 3% tax rate. If taxes go up 4.1%, property owners would pay an extra $7.95 per month, or 0.9575 mills, on that same amount of assessed value.

More: Board members may select one of these options, come up with a different number, or choose no tax increase at all.

Details: The district’s current millage stands at 23.3531, and 1 mill equals about $3,482. Average assessed property values across the district come to about $165,000, according to budget figures.

Savings: The district plans to shave almost $1.2 million by transferring two teachers from the Cyber Pathways program, which has seen declining enrollment. In addition, Full Circle Learning, which combines virtual instruction with in-class attendance, will end this year as more students return to school full time. Finally, staff reorganization at J.P McCaskey means the school no longer needs to fill one vacant teaching position or three office assistant jobs.

Parent involvement: The district is changing how it interacts with parents and community members. Lindsay Gregg, who previously coordinated parent involvement and families in transition, this year became coordinator of the renamed Family Engagement department. Gregg, who works full time, takes over from a part-time employee as the district focuses on what community partners need.

Quotable: “We are very intentional about meeting with families, listening and learning what they want out of family engagement,” Gregg told board members.

Engagement: District workers visited homeless shelters, after-school programs and went out into the community to survey families before the department identified several areas of concern: creating a welcoming environment, improving and standardizing communications from schools, upgrading customer service, becoming proactive instead of reactive, and ensuring equitable practices across the district. “We heard directly from families, and that is what has been driving the work.” Gregg said.

Next: The school board will meet at 7 p.m. April 18. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.