When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, May 4.

What happened: Board members appeared reluctant to raise real estate taxes despite the administration’s recommendation of a 2.12% increase to help offset a $15.8 million budget deficit for 2021-22. Instead, they asked Matt Przywara, the district’s chief financial officer, to analyze and present data on how a 1%-2.5% tax increase would affect the district and the community.

Discussion: “It doesn’t look like anyone here is looking at 3%,” Salina Almanzar said. The district can raise taxes as much as 4.3% using an adjusted index, which would generate $3.3 million. Board members could also approve the regular 3% index, which would raise $2.2 million. “I feel going above 2% is a little bit uncomfortable,” Kareena Rios said.

Also: “I find all of Matt’s arguments for raising taxes compelling, but it’s so unattractive this year,” board President Edith Gallagher said. “But, to be responsible, we have to probably raise taxes.” Mara Creswell McGrann and David Parry also expressed hesitancy over the tax hike, calling it a hard sell. Almanzar requested information on the local economic context and how a tax increase would affect renters who might see a monthly increase to cover the additional cost.

Background: Declining enrollment and a flat tax base contributed to the deficit, which will reach $24.8 million by 2023-24 if the board fails to hike taxes this year. Przywara averaged the tax increases from the last three years to reach 2.12%. If approved, this rate would add $1.63 million to the budget. Someone who owns property worth $160,000 would pay an extra $77.23 per year.

Pandemic funds: Board members talked about the disappointment of receiving a $69 million windfall from the federal government in COVID-19 relief money but not being able to use most of it to lower the deficit. The money comes with specific spending conditions and must be spent within four years. Still, the district may shift some operating expenses and meet the requirements to use pandemic funds to help pay down the deficit, district spokesman Adam Aurand said after the meeting. However, board members stressed that district needs to find long-term solutions to counter the deficit.

State aid: The district may receive money from the state budget, but there is no guarantee, Przywara said, and the state usually passes its budget after the district approves its own spending plan. School districts received no state dollars for the 2020-21 year.

Final decision: Board members will devote most of the meeting May 11 to discuss the tax issue. They will vote May 19, with final approval scheduled for June 22. If passed, a new tax rate would take effect July 1.

Next: The next school board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. May 11. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.