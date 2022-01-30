When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, Jan. 18.

What happened: The school district reported gains and losses in learning since COVID-19 closed schools in March 2020. Elementary and middle school test scores have gone down in all subjects, while high school science and math saw strong gains.

Quotable: “What we have found is that students, because of the interruption in their education, because of the pandemic, were not able to finish their learning,” Superintendent Damaris Rau told board members during a presentation about the state of the district.

Background: Students took standardized tests in September 2021 rather than last spring, Rau said, to allow them more recovery time from school closures and lost learning. The state Department of Education allowed all districts to waive testing for the end of the 2020 academic school year.

Test scores: Elementary school proficiency in English language arts dropped to 28% in September from 41% in 2019, the last full year students attended school. Math dropped to 14% proficiency compared with 28% in 2019. Science decreased from 63% to 48% for the same period.

Middle school: English language arts proficiency went from 34% in 2019 to 22% this year. Math scores decreased to 5% this year, compared with 12% in 2019. Science dropped from 26% to 16% mastery during that same period.

High school: English language arts proficiency dropped from 49% in 2019 to 26% in September. Math scores, however, steadily rose from 39% in 2018 to 48% in September. Science scores also went up from 35% mastery in 2018 to 58% in September.

What’s next: The district will test students again in the spring.

Graduation rate: The district’s graduation rate has dipped less than 1%. That number dropped to 83.7% of students in 2021, down from 84.7% in 2020.

Tax talk: Board members approved a resolution that says the district will not ask for an exception to raise real estate taxes beyond the district’s maximum tax rate index of 4.8% set by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Upcoming meeting: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 as a committee of the whole. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.