When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, June 6.

What happened: Elementary schools seem to be bouncing back from the pandemic, with middle schools and J.P. McCaskey also catching up, Karen Wynn, instructional programs and professional development director, told board members, as she presented campus improvement plans for 2023-24.

Background: Schools that fall below certain academic benchmarks must develop an improvement program to target affected students. The following schools have created plans for the next year: J. P. McCaskey High School; Lincoln, Reynolds, Wheatland, Jackson and Martin middle schools; and Fulton Elementary School. However, information gathered to create improvements also showed district accomplishments, Wynn said.

Quotable: For elementary schools, “The percentage of students who are proficient readers has exceeded pre-COVID rates,” she said. “That’s outstanding. We have closed the gap and moved ahead.”

Improvements: For elementary school math, the district met or increased the number of proficient students from September through May. Also, each middle school met or exceeded goals set by its improvement plan, Wynn said. The high school experienced a 4.9% increase in daily attendance and a 16.8% decrease in disciplinary incidents. In addition, McCaskey’s advanced courses saw a 31.1% rise in enrollment and a 21.8% hike in completion. Of the seniors, 97.7% graduated in May — the highest percentage recorded, Wynn said.

What’s next: Board members should approve the improvement plans June 20.

Contract: Board members unanimously approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the union that represents the district’s support workers. The document raises starting salaries and offers one-time payments to staffers for their length of employment.

Quotable: “I think it’s a good contract,” said Dave Parry, board member. “It increases salaries for staff, especially those at a lower (pay) level.”

Details: The four-year plan, which begins July 1, affects about 460 office assistants, instructional and special education support staff and maintenance and cafeteria workers.

More money: Starting salaries will increase 1.5% per year, Adam Aurand, district spokesperson, wrote in a June 8 email. In addition, workers will receive annual 3.5% raises until July 1, 2026, when they will get a 4% increase for the last year of the agreement. The district does not release starting salaries for support staff, Aurand wrote in the email.

Payments: The district will also compensate staffers for their years of service. Bonuses start at $150 for those who have worked for five years and go up to $500 for those who have worked for 25 years or more.

Next meeting: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. June 13. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.