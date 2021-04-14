When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, April 12, via YouTube.

What happened: As part of the ongoing budget planning for 2021-22, school officials outlined the district’s efforts to better serve students with special needs. Sarah Schaefer, assistant superintendent for pupil services, and Adele Huntzinger, finance director, presented details of the district’s special education program.

Background: Schaefer shared information from a state Department of Education report that said 15.8% of the district’s population receives special education services, compared to 17.8% statewide. However, of Conestoga Valley’s students enrolled in special education, 18.6% receive services for autism, versus 11.6% statewide. Schaefer attributed this to the fact that Conestoga Valley is in an area that has a “good base” for identifying autism. Conestoga Valley also has a higher percentage of special education students who receive services outside the district, where the higher costs come in.

Why it’s important: Schaefer said these two factors — Conestoga Valley’s need for autism services and the number of students receiving services outside the district — have been significant in the district’s two-year goal of providing more special education services in the district.

By the numbers: When contacted by email Wednesday, spokesperson Katie Meier said this year’s projected special education costs are $12.68 million, while budgeted 2021-22 special education costs are $13.20 million. Projected special education revenue for the present school year is $1.77 million, and the budgeted 2021-22 special education revenue is $1.79 million.

New school board member: Vice President Dana Mead administered the oath of office to new school board member Diana Rodriguez. Rodriguez interviewed for the position at a special board meeting on March 31. According to a press release issued by the district, Rodriguez is the director of student services at Camelot Schools of Pennsylvania and has a child who attends Smoketown Elementary. She replaces John Smucker, who resigned in March. Rodriguez can choose to run in the November 2021 general election for a four-year term.

Calendar change: Because the district has accumulated the state’s required number of hours for instruction in the current school year, the last day of school for students has been moved up to June 4.

What’s next: Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said he will meet with high school Principal Michael Smith’s student leadership team this week to discuss the “limited options” for the upcoming graduation ceremony. He will also administer a survey to the Class of 2021 regarding graduation. Zuilkoski will provide an update on the ceremony at the April 19 school board meeting.