The season might not be over for Middletown cheerleaders and marching band after all.

Though Middletown Area School District Superintendent Chelton Hunter announced Wednesday that the high school’s football season would be canceled amid an investigation into alleged hazing by some team members, a rival school district has offered to let Middletown’s cheerleaders and marching band join its activities for the season.

The offer comes from Steelton-Highspire School District Superintendent Michael Iskric, who also confirmed that a Middletown football player has transferred to his district since Wednesday’s announcement.

“If this was my daughters, I would want someone to step up and offer opportunities,” Iskric said Thursday.

Iskric said the idea came to him when he saw Middletown was looking for other opportunities for those not involved in the hazing investigation but affected by the cancellation. He admitted that the two districts are rivals on the field but that the two districts are neighbors, and offering help is more important than a sports rivalry.

As for logistics of how it would work, Iskric said they are still waiting on a response from Middletown. Iskric said he spoke with Hunter Wednesday and they need to have their own internal meetings before anything can come of the offer.

If the plan involved the cheerleaders and marching bands from the two schools to combine, then the band directors, cheerleading coaches — and principals, if necessary — of the two schools would need to coordinate on how that would work, Iskric said. Additionally,Iskric said he hopes the students can get involved and contribute ideas on how to manage it.

Iskric also confirmed that Middletown Blue Raiders quarterback Bamm Appleby has transferred to Steel-High for the 2022 school year. Any student who registers and is in good standing Iskric said they will accept.

“I personally will touch base with the superintendent and the athletic director at Middletown and get a firm confirmation that those students are in good standing and were not involved in what happened,” Iskric said. “I did that with Bamm Appleby, and both the athletic director and the superintendent responded to me that he was not involved in (the hazing allegations under investigation) and he was in good standing, so we accepted him with open arms.”

Iskric emphasized that anyone transferring is a student first and must go through the proper paperwork, as well as adhere to PIAA rules, before they can compete in any sports. PIAA regulations say a student transferring must sit out for a 21-day period from enrollment before becoming eligible to compete for their new school.

So far, the reaction has been positive since the announcement of the offer, Iskric said. He said community members have been reaching out and the borough council has contacted him.

Iskric said the bigger picture with his offer is the chance to have people step back and see that people are affected who are not involved in the hazing incident and the importance of helping.

“You don't want to kick people when they're down and out,” Iskric said. “You offer a hand and pull them back up. Hopefully, this decision to help out others is something that my teachers can follow, that my staff can follow, and that my students and the community members can learn from. What I'm going to ask is that they pay it forward.”

Hunter, Middletown’s superintendent, declined to comment for this article instead, referring inquiries to the statements already released on the school district web page.