When: School board meeting, June 15.

What happened: District officials announced three learning options that will start this fall. One option returns students to full onsite instruction with a new, combined class for some first graders. Another plan creates a hybrid center that allows students to learn in person and at home. A third choice offers a complete virtual program using the district’s Cyber Pathways Academy. Families will select one choice.

Additional class: The pandemic disrupted kindergarten, Superintendent Damaris Rau said. For instance, some parents kept students home for the full year while others allowed their children to attend only a few months. These incoming first grade students may need extra help, Rau said after the meeting. A class that combines a shortened kindergarten curriculum with first grade learning targets would allow these emerging readers to improve.

Hybrid learning: The district, which hopes to lure families back from cyber charter schools, also plans to open a new center at the Scheffey Building on the McCaskey High campus. Students in grades K-3 will attend in-person instruction four days a week from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., including lunch. Virtual learning will occur on those same days from 1:30 to 3:15 p.m. Also, pupils will learn remotely one day each week from 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Cyber Pathways: The district’s all-virtual option continues this year, using separate online teachers who present a different curriculum than what is taught in schools.

Dual-language Immersion: Board members considered options previously presented, and then seemingly added a new one. They discussed phasing out DLI after a consultant reported that the program is not working, but talked about adding specific language that would direct administrators to develop a plan to serve the district’s native Spanish speakers. Board members will vote on the matter June 22, and the public may comment.

Summer programs open: School District of Lancaster has about 1,500 openings for summer school for students who want more academic instruction. However, the district has resumed partnerships with many contractors who could not offer enrichment activities last summer because of COVID-19. Activities from outdoor gardening classes to theater classes and swimming are now available. Parents should call their child’s home school for more information.

Next: The next school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. June 22. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.