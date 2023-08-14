When: School board meeting, Aug. 8.

What happened: The district’s architectural firm displayed initial architectural renderings and floor plans for the new $26 million Burrowes Elementary School.

Quotable: “We are finishing up design development,” Connie King, an associate architect with Marotta/Main, told board members. Architects met with Burrowes administrators and staff members and will present their updated plans during the first part of September. “We really tried to capture all of their feedback on their needs,” King.

Details: Designers have arranged for storage areas and small group gathering spaces outside of classrooms. In addition, a separate entrance to the gym would make it possible to lock up the rest of the school during events. Also, the new school would combine flat and sloped roofs to fit in with the surrounding neighborhood.

What’s next: Construction should start in late winter or early spring. Students will occupy the current building during construction, King said. Workers should complete the project by the start of the 2025-26 school year.

More: Burrowes and Wheatland Middle School mark the first two buildings in the district’s Phase IV renovation and construction plan, which will cost about $198.55 million. Workers will construct a new building for Price Elementary, while Wheatland Middle School and Carter & MacRae, Hamilton and King elementaries will receive renovations and additional structures.

Coming up: Architects next will work on Wheatland, which should be ready by fall 2026 at a cost of about $39.2 million. Work on all buildings will affect about 2,275 elementary and middle school students.

Contracts: Board members approved about $2.1 million in payments to Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 to provide special education services, speech, physical and occupational therapy and staff training under district contracts.

Back to school: Superintendent Keith Miles will address faculty members at Clipper Magazine Stadium Aug. 15. “We have planned what I hope to be a motivating meeting,” he said. “We’re looking forward to welcoming back our students for their first days.”

Start dates: Pupils in grades K-6, 9 and all E. R. Martin School students start school Aug. 22, while everyone else begins Aug. 23.

Next: The school board will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 15. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.