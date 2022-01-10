When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: Administrators plan to update the district’s elementary and secondary social studies curriculum to include more diversity, and that change may include adding controversial material for students in upper grades.

More info: The district will not completely overhaul social studies, Holly Rubick, who coordinates secondary literacy and social studies programs, told board members.

Quotable: “We’re taking a look at old documents and saying, ‘What do we need to do to improve?’” Rubick said.

Parameters: “Gone are the days of that whitewashed version of history,” Rubick said. The district wants to include diverse perspectives. Educators, however, won’t teach these beliefs. Instead, the curriculum may present an idea, and then guide students in research and evaluation, allowing pupils to form their own educated opinions. “We do not want to tell them what to believe,” she said.

Details: “We can look at The 1619 Project and see if it fits,” Rubick said during a phone interview a few days after the meeting. “It’s a hot-button topic,” she explained, referring to a much-discussed journalism project that offers a different perspective on American history. Rubick and Jessica Sherman, who heads the district’s elementary literacy and social studies departments, have asked interested teachers to apply for curriculum work. Parents and administrators will also offer input.

Timing: Middle school lessons might be ready for the 2022-23 school year, with high school curriculum following a year later.

Reaction: Kareena Rios, board vice president, praised the proposed changes because teens may show more interest in social studies. “I think what’s really valuable about what you’re saying now is a refresh that really brings a cultural relevance to our students.” However, newly elected board member Molly Henderson asked how the district would gather unbiased people to work on the project. “How are you ensuring a diverse group within this curriculum writing and parents, that you get a broad spectrum of ideas, philosophies and opinions?” Sherman and Rubick said they plan to offer a training module that will explain how to leave personal opinions out of curriculum work. “We want to reduce the bias that comes to the table,” Rubick said.

Community voices: Parents also will give input, Karen Wynn, the district’s instructional program director, told board members. “Parents are an excellent vet for us. They definitely look at the documents through a different lens that we, as educators, do.”