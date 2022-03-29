When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, March 15.

What happened: The district will temporarily halt COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated staff members April 14. Board members said they could reinstate the program should virus numbers rise.

Quotable: “We’ve reached a point of relative stability,” board member Jennifer Eaton said. “This makes sense now.”

More info: The unanimous vote came at the same meeting as comments from Karen Morrisette, who teaches at McCaskey East. She said she declined a COVID-19 vaccine after consulting with her doctor and her pastor. Morrisette described feeling humiliated when she goes for her weekly COVID-19 test. “A former student of mine puts the swab up my nose,” the teacher told board members. “Every time I go for testing, I feel like the bad guy.”

Background: Board members began talking about suspending employee testing several weeks ago. The district started the program Nov. 29, 2021, and uses Career Match Solutions and Kodiak Testing to administer nose swabs. Employees receive a quarter-hour pay for the weekly procedure.

Combat low test scores: Superintendent Damaris Rau outlined numerous measures to recover learning lost during pandemic school closures and online lessons. For instance, elementary and middle school students will receive a new math curriculum next fall. Also, specialized reading conferences will be tailored to each elementary student based on how much help each pupil needs. At the high school, teachers and staff will use a personalized early warning system to track students’ academic and emotional needs.

Background: In January, the district released state test scores that saw results plunge for reading and math for students in elementary, middle and high school, except for Algebra I and biology at JP McCaskey, where scores went up. Students took exams nine days after returning from summer vacation.

Quotable: “The results are not very positive,” Rau said at the March 15 board meeting. “But they are not very meaningful. We don’t think this is an accurate assessment of what our students can do.”

Money: Rau also blamed inadequate education funding for the drop in test scores because the district did not have enough laptops and other technology for students when schools closed in March 2020. The superintendent and other district personnel recently testified at a landmark fair funding trial in Harrisburg. The School District of Lancaster, along with five other districts, sued the state Department of Education in 2014.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. April 5. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.