When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, Nov. 9.

What happened: Administrators say they need more time to spend federal pandemic dollars before they expire in September 2024. The district must allocate and pay for about $37.8 million, including $17.8 million for building renovations.

Quotable: “We’re asking to extend that time,” Matt Przywara, acting superintendent, told board members. The district will join with other educational groups across the country to ask the federal Department of Education to impose a later deadline.

Why: “This is too fast for schools,” Adam Aurand, district spokesman, explained after the meeting. “We have to get projects lined up, and go through a process.” In addition, the district must wait for permit approvals, bids to go out, and inspections to happen when spending money.

More: Board members also must choose programs or areas that need money. The problem, Aurand pointed out, is that once the money is spent, no more will come in. This makes it improbable that administrators would use the money for salaries because the district would have to continue paying once the funding ended.

Wickersham completion: A long-awaited piece of machinery recently arrived in Lancaster and powered up the new elementary school. This means workers should finish the $20 million campus April 28, 2023 — six months from the day of its planned completion Oct. 28, 2022. The $175,000 electrical gear switch, which allowed workers to split electrical voltage to several panels in the school, has been twice delayed by a Laredo, Texas, company during the pandemic, said John Eck, from Fidevia Construction Management & Consulting of Lititz.

In the meantime: Wickersham Elementary School administrators, staff and students will move to the new campus for the 2023-24 school year. Representatives asked in June to spend this year at Buchanan Elementary so no one would have to move during the academic year.

Quotable: “We have an opportunity not to move, to let the building really finish and settle,” Przywara said at the June meeting.

Next: The school board will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 15. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.