When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, Sept. 12.

What happened: Administrators plan to revamp the district’s recently unveiled Elementary Newcomer Program after only one family signed up for this extra English language help, said Karen Wynn, curriculum, instruction and assessment director.

Background: Board members in April approved creating two 12-student classrooms, one at Lafayette Elementary and one at Fulton Elementary. Students new to the country within the last six months and who have limited English proficiency received invitations to join. Each classroom would serve students in first and second grades. These classes would come as an addition to the language services already provided to students, which started at the beginning of the academic year.

Outreach: The district reached out to families with students who enrolled after April 1 last school year and to new pupils.

Problem: Families who qualify for the Elementary Newcomer Program expressed apprehension in the way it was designed, Wynn said, because many have experienced trauma leaving their home countries. Some eligible families didn’t want students bussed to school or didn’t want siblings separated. In addition, some parents who told the district last spring they would enroll their children no longer qualify because they’ve been in the country more than six months.

Quotable: “We didn’t expect this to happen. Families in the spring thought it was a great idea, but they had been here,” Wynn said during a Sept. 13 phone interview.

Additional help: Administrators turned to three cultural navigators for advice. The navigators, employed through Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, interviewed families using their native language.

Quotable: District leaders learned an important lesson, Wynn told board members. “Stop trying to take the kids to the services,” she said. “Bring the services to the kids.”

Coming up: If approved, the new design would send two teachers to elementary schools to work with students in first through fifth grade, which would allow more children to receive help.

Details: Pupils should see instructors at least twice every six days. Wynn estimated that the Newcomer Program could start by mid to late October.

Why the delay: The district must repost job openings for the two teaching positions, specifying that teachers will travel to schools.

More: The newcomer model comes after board members voted to freeze the district’s Dual Language Immersion program in 2021 and then end it in 2022 after a consultant’s report said the plan needed significant changes.

Next: The school board will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 19. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.