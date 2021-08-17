When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Aug. 10.

What happened: Board members learned the district will receive an additional $6.495 million in unexpected revenue from the state and federal governments.

Quotable: “We did not anticipate this,” Matt Przywara, district chief financial and operations manager, said during the meeting. “This is very positive for us.”

Budget increase: The state Department of Education will now send an additional $3.286 million per year to the School District of Lancaster for general education funding, a 5.2% increase. In addition, the district also will receive an extra $363,929 per year for special education funding, a 3.5% increase.

Pandemic money: Pennsylvania and the federal government also have earmarked an extra $3.294 million in money that must be spent by 2024. The district must spend 70% of this amount to combat learning loss, and pay 15% of the funds each for after-school programs and summer enrichment learning.

Community input: Superintendent Damaris Rau told board members she would like to hold about four community input sessions to ask residents to outline ideas on how some of the money could be spent.

After-school programs: The district plans to expand after-school tutoring and programming to Mondays through Fridays, beginning before Sept. 13, Kathi Loferski, district coordinator for extended day/year programs, said after the meeting. Last year, extended day programs provided onsite and virtual tutoring to more than 1,200 students who were failing at least one class.

New this year: Tutoring and social and emotional wellness programming will occur at all campuses, Loferski said. She described “an intensive strategy to complete unfinished instruction” coupled with “thoughtfully selected enrichment activities” to provide nuanced responses to COVID-19 experiences.

McCaskey donation: An anonymous graduate has promised at least $1.5 million to upgrade the media, and career and counseling centers at J.P. McCaskey and McCaskey East campuses. If approved, the project could start in February in one building and then continue into the other school with a total completion date of December 2022.

Changes planned: The redesign would focus on creating small-group spaces for meetings with college representatives or groups of students. In addition, counselors would have office spaces in the centers. The board could vote Aug. 17 to direct its solicitor to draft a contract for the donation.

Next: The next school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 17. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.