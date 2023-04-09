When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, March 28.

What happened: Students entering first and second grades next fall with limited English proficiency now may enroll in a new program at two elementary schools that will provide lessons in Spanish and English.

More info: The district will pilot the Newcomer program in one classroom each at Fulton and Lafayette elementary schools, Marie Byler, who coordinates the district’s English language development and world languages, told council members. The district chose those schools because of available space but could expand the program if more families want to enroll, she said.

Details: The district expects students to spend one year in a Newcomer classroom, Byler said. In addition, English language development staff members serving grades kindergarten through five will receive training April 21. A similar program already exists for high school students at McCaskey.

Elementary program: This model would teach students all core subjects in Spanish and English, with teachers using mostly Spanish at the beginning of the year. Spanish instruction would gradually decrease as students become proficient in English.

Quotable: Although students would learn most subjects from a teacher and paraeducators inside the classroom, they would get to join their grade level counterparts. “They will be intermixed throughout the day,” Byler said, explaining that pupils would see other students in their grade levels for lunch, art and enrichment classes.

Expansion: Each class will hold 12 students, Byler said, and her statement that drew some questions from board members about what the district will do once it reaches that limit.

Quotables: “We wanted to start small,” she said. “We will continue to monitor the number of students who enroll.” Matt Przywara, acting superintendent, said the district could add more Newcomer classes at other elementary schools. “If we have high demand, we have to be ready for that.”

Background: The Newcomer model starts more than two years after school board members voted to freeze the district’s Dual Language Immersion program in 2021 and then end it in 2022 after a consultant’s report said the $1.2-million-a-year program didn’t work.

More: Dual Language served students in kindergarten through eighth grade at Wharton Elementary and Reynolds Middle schools.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. April 11. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.