When: School board meeting, March 1.

What happened: The district planned to switch to a mask-optional policy on Monday, March 7, in all buildings and on buses. No action was required at the board meeting because members voted in July to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which changed its masking rule Feb. 25.

More info: Students can take off their face coverings as long as COVID-19 transmission and hospitalization rates remain low, said Dr. Anne-Marie Derrico, chief medical officer of Union Community Care.

Quotable: “The guidelines are much less stringent,” she told board members. For instance, the CDC previously counted virus cases per 100,000 residents. The agency raised that number to 200,000 residents, Derrico said.

Numbers: In addition, Lauren Reagan, who coordinates the district’s student health services, noted that local COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to around 26 cases in the week before the CDC issued new guidelines. That number reached about 190 local hospitalizations when students returned from winter break.

Taking it slow: The district decided to wait several days to start its new policy so students could get used to the idea of going without a mask.

Quotable: “It isn’t as simple as 'Nobody wear masks tomorrow',” Reagan said. “We have some kids who have never been in school without masks.” She also mentioned middle school students who might be nervous to reveal their faces for the first time since the pandemic started. “We want to make sure to touch on these issues.”

Youngest students: Board member Jennifer Eaton wanted to know how the district would treat pre-kindergarten students, who currently are too young to receive a vaccine. Reagan noted that administrators will work with parents to devise a safe environment that may promote masks. “If anyone wants to continue to wear a mask, they can,” Reagan said.

Coming up: Board members must still decide how to handle COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated staff members. In addition, the district will continue with vaccine clinics and virus cleaning and hand-washing rules. Other considerations include how to handle large school gatherings, such as the spring musical.

Acting superintendent: Matt Przywara, the district’s chief of finance and operations, will become the acting superintendent July 6 after Damaris Rau, the current superintendent, retires. Przywara joined the district in 2007 and served six months as acting superintendent before Rau took over.

The vote: Board President Robin Goodson, Vice President Kareena Rios and members Edith Gallagher, Ramon Escudero, Mara Cresswell McGrann, Jennifer Eaton, Luis Morales and David Parry voted to temporarily promote Przywara until July 5, 2023. Molly Henderson abstained.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 8. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.