When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, March 2.

What happened: This spring, students in the International Baccalaureate program and Advanced Placement courses can take their exams despite missing in-person instruction for most of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quote: “I am so mixed on the whole testing thing,” board President Edith Gallagher said during the committee meeting, adding she wants the public to know the board isn't in charge of this decision. “Our kids haven’t been in school for a year.”

Why it matters: Currently, 137 students are expected to carry out IB exams and 357 students AP exams, said Brian McDonald, district coordinator of the IB and AP programs, after the meeting. During the meeting, he said: “IB says we are ready to test, and we can do it safely.”

Background: The IB program, for students ages 16-19, is considered one of the most rigorous curricula in the world. Students who score well on their IB and AP exams can earn college credit. Students can choose to complete their AP tests online or face-to-face, except for the world language and music exams. Students must undertake these in person. Both IB and AP exam dates begin in May.

Synopsis: The district expects to receive authorization this fall for its IB middle years program for grades 6-10 at the high school campus, Wheatland, Reynolds, Lincoln and Martin middle schools and in spring 2022 for Southeast Middle School. The IB middle years curriculum centers on eight subjects: language acquisition, language and literature, individuals and societies, sciences, mathematics, physical and health education, arts and design.

Other business: Superintendent Damaris Rau said the administration plans to present a summary on ventilation strategies to mitigate COVID-19 exposure in the classrooms during the next board meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 9. The public can view the meetings on the district’s website and register to comment.