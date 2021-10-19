When: School District of Lancaster board meeting Oct. 12

What happened: The school district is shrinking, and that will contribute to a projected $55 million budget deficit by the 2026-27 academic year, board members learned. The shortfall looms even though the district has an extra $45.6 million left in pandemic money that must be spent by 2024.

Quotable: “We’re still struggling,” said Matt Przywara, the district’s chief financial operation’s manager.

Background: The district received about $78 million in federal and state COVID-19 money that came with stringent spending guidelines. Most of the funds must go toward catching students up to what they missed when schools were closed and learners took classes online. Money also can pay for counseling and programs aimed to handle stress and any psychological effects students and staff experienced, as well as increased cleaning and air purification to stop the virus’s spread.

More info: Board members face a $6.9 million shortfall for the next school year, and that number already includes $10 million in pandemic money. The deficit should increase to $13.9 million in 2023-24, $37.8 million in 2024-25 and $48 million in 2025-26.

Enrollment: Declining enrollment and the pandemic have reduced the number of students. Some 10,384 pupils were registered Oct. 1, the date the state uses enrollment numbers to allot funding to districts. That number has been steadily declining since 2017, when the district had about 1,000 more students.

Boundary study: The district may save money and balance classes by changing elementary school boundaries. Architecture and urban planning firm WXY presented an analysis of school boundaries and district transportation three days before the pandemic closed schools in March of 2020.

Numbers: Administrators aim for elementary schools that operate at between 80% and 90% capacity. Only four of the district’s 13 elementaries lie within those numbers: Fulton, King, Ross and Washington.

In contrast, Lafayette operates at 101% while Carter & MacRae comes in at the lowest capacity with 76%.

Coming up: WXY has started gathering new information to present to board members in November. Boundaries could change as early as the next school year.

New calendar: Grades K-6, Martin seventh and eighth graders and McCaskey ninth graders will start school Aug. 22, 2022 for the 2022-23 academic year. Remaining students will return Aug. 23, under a draft calendar presented at the meeting. June 1, would mark the last school day, and the calendar includes two inclement weather days, March 17 and April 10.

What’s next: The next school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.