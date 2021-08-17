When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Aug. 17.

What happened: Parents chastised board members over Zoom for insisting on universal mask use but failed to convince board members to change the district’s rule that all students and staff must wear masks while inside school buildings. The 38-minute meeting saw few attendees and only six voices on masking.

Quotable: “We really believe we have a moral obligation to protect our students and staff,” Superintendent Damaris Rau said after the public comment section. Students start classes Monday and Tuesday.

Against masks: Brynn McHugh disagreed. “School boards do not have authority to mandate masks,” the parent said. She described volunteering at a school event last year that saw masked, overheated children gasping for breath after exercising in a gym. Husband Brian McHugh said, “There’s still strong support among community members to let families decide,” he said.

For masks: A clinical therapist and a pediatrician’s wife countered those arguments. “I want to thank the school board for its decision,” Anita Pilkerton Plum said, adding that none of her children or adult clients expressed any physical or emotional trouble connected with wearing masks. Maristella Gotlieb mentioned her husband works as a Lancaster pediatrician before telling board members, “Now is the wrong time to turn your back on the virus.” She asked the board to “follow the science.”

Free transportation and vaccines: Anyone in the community at least 12 years old may ask for transportation and a free vaccine at J.P. McCaskey High School on Thursday night during the school’s open house. Rau asked people to call the district for more information.

Contact tracing: The district will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases and notify parents. Unvaccinated students and staff must quarantine for 10 days if exposed to the virus. Those with inoculations won’t have to quarantine unless they show symptoms or test positive.

New air filters: Every classroom and office space across the district now has a new air filtration system.

What’s next: The next school board committee as a whole meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept.7. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.