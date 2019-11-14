When: School board meeting, Nov. 12.
What happened: District officials announced they are slowing down a process intended to redraw boundaries so they can gather more public feedback on the best approach. Chris Rice, a planner with the firm overseeing the task, said about 250 people had commented on a slate of options for balancing attendance at the district’s 13 elementary schools. Most are now overcrowded or under their ideal capacity.
What’s next: Of the feedback received at public meetings or online so far, a wide majority came from white residents. The district, Rice said, wants input that more accurately reflects its student demographics. To allow time, the district is pushing the close of the boundary study back to March.
Current options: The district has narrowed its options down from five to two: One would balance class size and emphasize walkability; the other would create elementary and middle school feeder systems that keep children together as they advance through the grades. Each would require 8% to 10% of students to change schools upon entering sixth grade.
Other concerns: District officials are carefully considering how race and socioeconomic factors would balance under recommended proposals, which must ultimately be approved by the board. But member Mara Creswell McGrann also noted new issues continue to emerge, such as whether the district will expand its dual-language immersion program to two sites and whether conditions at nonrenovated schools are suited to class sizes as large as the 25 student average used by the consultant, WXY. Once the district selects its favored option, a transportation study will also have to take place.
Quotable: “There are all these other policy issues that will come out of this that we’ll have to deal with,” McGrann said. “There’s a reason this hasn’t been done for 40 years.”
In other action: The board also introduced its student members for the 2019-20 school year. Senior Allura Blake is a track and basketball player, while senior Luis Mendoza plays soccer and is a McCaskey choir member.