When: Feb. 15 School District of Lancaster board meeting.

What happened: Administrators and board members want to know what residents think about equity in the district. Three town hall meetings are scheduled through Feb. 26, and an online thought exchange on the district’s website will stay open through Feb. 28.

More information: Equality in education means every student has access to resources they need to learn, including students with disabilities, learning differences, a low family income, a language barrier or any other criteria, Superintendent Damaris Rau told board members. For instance, some students may get more interventions or curriculum materials if they need them.

Quotable: “We want to make sure students receive the necessary resources for success,” Rau said.

Dates and times: Families and community members may attend sessions at McCaskey East at 6 p.m. Feb. 23, Reynolds Middle School at 10 a.m. Feb. 26 and also at 3 p.m. Feb. 26 at Lafayette Elementary. Child care will be provided.

Boundaries: Board members want to ensure that families have time to respond to plans to move about 500 elementary and middle school students to different schools for the 2022-23 academic year. The board must vote on changing school boundaries by its April 19 meeting. So far, one comment about boundaries has reached the district, said Drew Schenk, assistant director of the district’s business operations. Board members discussed holding a special meeting sometime before the vote so the public can comment.

Coming up: Administrators will finish meetings with elementary and middle school principals the first week in March, Schenk told board members. The district will again reach out to families. Right now, an online interactive tool lets students and families put in an address to see if their boundary would change next year.

Dual language ending: Board members voted 8-1 to eliminate the district’s Dual Language Immersion program on the last day of school this year. Board member Ramon Escudero voted no on the measure.

Background: The board voted in June to freeze the program, which began in 2009 and has cost $1.2 million a year. This district spent $7,400 per pupil more than the cost of a student not in the program. A recent consultant’s report found the program in its current form does not work. Also, a lack of teachers certified in elementary education and Spanish meant that the program would have trouble with staffing.

Pilot program: Board members approved starting a bilingual transitional program for the 2023-24 academic year. The plan would put a kindergarten and first-grade classroom with bilingual teachers at one elementary school.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 1. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.