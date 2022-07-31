When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, July 19

What happened: Despite several job vacancies, before-school and after-school care will be available to any child who needs it, Matt Przywara, acting superintendent, told board members and the public.

Quotable: “We’ve been meeting with Lancaster Rec, and we’ve been communicating with other Lancaster agencies,” Przywara said. “We can help break down barriers with transportation costs.” The district has access to pandemic funds to pay to move students to campuses that have enough workers to provide care, he explained.

Details: The Lancaster Recreation Commission, which supplies district child care workers, has had trouble filling positions since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Przywara said. District staffers will put together a plan to cover every student who needs care. “We’re going to keep you posted on that,” Przywara said.

Expenses: Board members voted to spend about $13.4 million on construction costs, student programs, software, private-school tuition and other matters.

Construction: Marotta/Main Architects will receive $9 million to design projects at Wheatland Middle School and Price, Burrowes, King, Hamilton and Carter & MacRae elementary schools. The Lancaster company also will create improvements to the district’s athletic facilities, Kelly Burkholder, community relations coordinator, said after the meeting.

More: Fidevia Construction Management & Consulting of Lititz will get $1.85 million to manage construction projects. Both contracts run through December 2029, and Burkholder said construction should begin in January 2024 and run through 2028-29.

Special education: Board members agreed to pay Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 almost $1.3 million to provide special education services to district students. In addition, the district will pay about $540,000 in private-school tuition that will serve students who need more services than the district can provide, Przywara said.

Calendar: The board voted to revise the 2022-23 academic calendar to remove three early release days and add a full day of professional development on Sept. 30 after teacher contract negotiations concluded, Adam Aurand, district spokesman, said after the meeting. K-6 students will start school Aug. 22, along with Martin School’s seventh and eighth graders and ninth graders at J.P. McCaskey High School. Remaining students will begin Aug. 23. The last day of school is set for June 6, and students will have a winter recess from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.