When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Dec. 6.

What happened: Board members should vote Dec. 20 on how fast to build or remodel Burrowes, Carter & MacRae, Hamilton, Price and King elementary schools, and Wheatland Middle School. The district offered several possible time frames, and Drew Schenck, acting director for business operations, said administrators recommend Option 4, the fastest plan.

Choices: Option 4 would begin October 2023 and end April 2027. Option 1 would start January 2024 and finish July 2028.

Quotable: “I really feel a sense of urgency,” said board member Mara Creswell McGrann. “We owe it to our kids.” Still, McGrann noted she felt a little uncomfortable about moving too quickly. “Option 4 does sound a little extreme,” she said.

Reaction: Board member Edith Gallagher agreed because the faster choice would see more students staying in a building while it undergoes upgrades. “Occupied renovation seems like a no-no to me,” she said.

Grading changes: The grading policy at J.P. McCaskey High School will change next year after faculty and administrators decided the process was unfair. The new rules require no board action.

Quotable: “Grading was inconsistent,” Justin Reese, McCaskey’s principal, told board members. For instance, some teachers counted more test grades than other teachers. Starting next fall, students will receive 60% of a course grade from formative work – progress made learning a concept or idea – and 40% from a summative assessment, such as a class’s final exam to test mastery.

Failures: Also, high school students next year no longer will receive an F on their report cards when they’ve failed a class. Instead, the district will issue a grade of “No Credit” for a one-year period, which will allow pupils time to retake the class and receive credit. The no-credit grade carries no weight and will not affect a student’s grade point average – for one year.

Why: Optics matter, Reese said. Knowing that a grade can change may provide the motivation for students to complete a course, he told board members. In addition, David Parry, a board member, said colleges and universities often adopt this method as a way to encourage students.

More: The new, no-credit mark lasts only 12 months. Students who fail to retake the class ultimately will receive a weighted F after one year, which would lower that pupil’s grade point average.

Reorganization: Board members unanimously reelected President Robin Goodson and Vice President Karina Rios to a second term in office. Members also approved meeting dates for 2023 for the first, second and third Tuesdays of most months.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.