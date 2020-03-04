When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, March 3.
What happened: Students and faculty will soon transition to the new 90,000-square-foot, three-story addition at Lincoln Middle School, Matthew Przywara, chief of finance and operations, told the board. The price tag for the upgrade at Lincoln Middle School is $30.7 million.
What’s next: Staff will begin moving classroom desks and other belongings on March 6. Students at Lincoln Middle School will not attend classes March 13 so teachers can receive a paid day to prepare their new classrooms. Lincoln students will return to class on March 16 in the new academic wing. The district will require that Lincoln students recoup the time with a half school day April 28. Once students are settled, crews will begin renovations and demolition at the existing school building, with work to be finished by August.
Other projects: In addition to Lincoln, the district has construction ongoing at Reynolds Middle and Buchanan Elementary schools. All that is left of the $25.5 million Reynolds project to complete is the 24,000-square-foot play deck on the second level and covered parking on the ground level. Work on the play deck is scheduled to finish by August. The district is building a new 61,000-square-foot Buchanan Elementary School at a cost of $21.6 million behind their current school. The new school is expected to open in December.