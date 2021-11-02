When: School District of Lancaster board meeting Oct. 19.

What happened: The district has received about 15 bids from companies that want to handle COVID-19 testing for employees, but the board will hold off on selecting one until November.

Quotable: “We didn’t want to rush the board,” Matt Przywara, the district’s chief financial operation’s manager, said, explaining the delay. He also asked for a few board members to volunteer to evaluate the businesses and their proposals.

Background: Board members voted last month to require all unvaccinated teachers and staff to take a COVID-19 test at least once per week. The district will pay for testing.

Academics and more: Administrators have combined the district’s own four-year educational program with a federally mandated district improvement plan so the shared goals can be reached sooner. The federal government requires school districts to update a master improvement plan every three years that focuses on goals, how to achieve them and then how to measure progress, Karen Wynn, the district’s instructional program director, said after the meeting. That improvement plan comes up for approval this year. Wynn said administrators immediately saw parallels to the district’s “Theory of Action,” program, announced in June, and decided to merge the programs.

Quotable: “We’re going to be more powerful when we have a more narrow focus,” Wynn said. Tracking progress on two separate plans “dilutes the work,” she explained.

Defining success: The district plan will use test scores from various assessments to measure success. It calls for rigorous instruction, more resources for social and emotional development, and targeted interventions, such as tutoring and after-school classes. These measures should help students improve reading and math literacy. The program also sets goals to make education more equitable.

Calendar approved: Grades K-6, Martin seventh- and eighth-graders and McCaskey ninth-graders will start school Aug. 22 for the 2022-23 academic year. Remaining students will return Aug. 23, under the calendar approved by board members.

Holiday closings: All district offices will close from Dec. 23 to Dec. 31. However, limited staff will be available Dec. 28-29.

n Next: The next school board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 to allow for an uninterrupted Election Day Nov. 2. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.