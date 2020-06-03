When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, June 2.

What happened: During a discussion on the downtown Lancaster protests over police brutality, several members offered their support for the people who had taken to the streets to have their voices heard. The protests were sparked by what happened to George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody on March 25 in Minneapolis. Because of the protests, the district decided to review its relationship with its school resource officers.

Quotable: “In the conversations that I’ve been having, our SRO officers have come up,” member David Parry said. “I think given the concerns that it would be worth the school board having dedicated time in the coming months to discussing how we could improve that program.”

Background: Administrators said the responsibility of officers in the schools is to build relationships, create a safe environment and educate. They operate hand-in-hand with administrators and do not discipline students. Six officers work in the schools — five from the Lancaster City Police Department and one from the Manheim Township Police Department. The district had planned on providing restorative justice training for them before the district closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the officers rarely arrest students, Superintendent Damaris Rau said.

Moving forward: The district will create some type of forum to receive student feedback on their relationships with the SROs.

Board member: Harvey Miller announced privately to board President Edith Gallagher that he intends to resign by the end of June. Miller has missed several meetings this year. Board members will discuss at next meeting how they will fill his term, which ends December 2021.

Budget: Members briefly deliberated over the 2020-21 budget now that the district expects flat-funded state aid. Members will pick up discussion at the June 9 committee meeting.

What’s next: The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. June 9. The public can watch it livestreamed on the district website.