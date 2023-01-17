When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Jan. 10.

What happened: The School District of Lancaster may raise property taxes up to 5.9% for the 2023-24 academic year, up from a limit of 4.8% for this year, according to the state Department of Education. However, Acting Superintendent Matt Przywara and several board members say taxpayers should refrain from worry. In no way does this new number mean the board intends to raise taxes by that much, or at all, they said.

Quotable: “Our plan is never to go that high,” Przywara said. “We have a history to show that even in times when the index is higher, the board has been responsible.”

Background: Every Pennsylvania school district must notify the state Department of Education by Jan. 26 whether it intends to accept the taxing limit or apply for an exception of the Act I Index to tax at a higher rate. Each year, the state sets a limit on how much schools districts may raise taxes based on local salaries and other economic factors. This Act 1 index provides a base tax increase rate and then an adjusts that number for each school district.

Local numbers: For the 2023-24 academic year, School District of Lancaster received the second-highest adjustable taxable percentage of 5.9% among the 16 districts listed in Lancaster County. The Columbia Borough School District may go up to 6%, the highest number in the county. Seven local districts will share the base rate of 4.1% — Conestoga Valley, Eastern Lancaster County, Lampeter-Strasburg, Mannheim Central, Mannheim Township, Pequea Valley and Warwick. Other districts fall in between.

Board reaction: “We could go up to that (5.9) percentage as a board,” said Karina Rios, board vice president. “We probably will not.” Mara Creswell McGrann, another board member, called approving a resolution to accept the Act I Index “just a formality.”

Money raised: The district could bring in $4.7 million if it raises taxes by 5.9%. It would get $3.3 million if it sticks with the base rate of 4.1%. The board also could decide on no tax increase.

Budget deficit: The school district will start the year with a $4.5 million deficit, an amount Kim Reynolds, acting finance director, said could be paid by federal pandemic funds or other cost-saving measures.

Warning: Although Board Member Edith Gallagher “totally agrees” with passing a tax rate below 5.9%, she cautioned that taxes could go up in later years.

Quotable: “We do have money right now,” she said. “We need to be clear about the fact that when we have a deficit in our upcoming budget, what happens the year after that and the year after that? We have some responsibility to think 10 years out.”

Budget moves: Board members will vote on a resolution to accept the Act I Index Jan. 17. Members will continue to work on a budget and possible tax increase until they approve a proposed document in May. The board will pass a final version in June.

Next: The school board will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 17. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.