When: School District of Lancaster board committee meeting, July 21.

What happened: Members struggled to approve the McCaskey High School summer marching band camp due to COVID-19 pandemic safety concerns such as students playing inside and how much time they would spend together in a day. After a lengthy discussion, they agreed to open camp in a 7-2 vote. Members David Parry and Salina Almanzar dissented.

Safety: Among the measures put in place include wearing a mask when not playing instruments, no congregating of students, coronavirus screening upon arrival, disinfecting of any shared equipment, playing instruments outside, working in small groups and hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations.

Quotable: Parry said he worried too much emphasis is being placed on “how they should be doing things” instead of “should they be doing these things.” He supports the arts and athletics, but he is more concerned about student safety right now.

Board majority: Like the other seven board members, Kareena Rios supported band camp as long as they did not play music inside. “Having a structured way to meet with other students, so they can share their passion and practice music safely and (while) socially distancing — that’s awesome,” Rios said.

Athletic plan: Due to needing more details and disagreement if it was the right move, members tabled the approval of phasing athletic practices into a green phase until their next meeting. Agreeing to a green phase would allow sports teams to practice with contact. So far, athletes meet to skill train only. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Association has announced that it plans to move forward with sports this fall.

What’s next: The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 28. The public can watch it livestream on the district website.