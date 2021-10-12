When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Oct. 5.

What happened: Creating and maintaining an equitable and diverse community is such a huge district priority that administrators want to develop a high-ranking position and hire someone to coordinate the effort.

Quotable: “This person is going to help us execute our values about equity and inclusion in our mission and vision throughout the entire school district,” Rau told board members. “Everything has to be looked at through an equity lens.”

More info: Currently, different departments and employees oversee programs covering diversity, inclusion and equity. Rau said she wants one person to handle these “comprehensive duties.” Administrators suggested the title “director of equity and inclusion,” but Rau said board members could come up with a different name. This new hire would report to either Rau or Assistant Superintendent Judy Powell and would occupy a seat in Rau’s cabinet. In addition, this person would lead the district’s Equity Steering Committee.

Academic coaching: The diversity director also would supervise an expanded academic instructional coaching program. Coaches work with instructors to help them improve their teaching performance. Currently, only three of the district’s 35 coaches work with math teachers.

Quotable: “We need to increase math coaches on the middle-school level,” Powell said. Administrators plan to hire a contractor to train coaches until employees can create the district’s own coaching academy.

Funding: Rau said the district could use pandemic money to pay for the equity director position and the expanded instructional coaching system. However, several board members commented that they wanted the funds to come from the district’s budget to show the importance of the new equity department and an increase in the number of academic coaches.

Quotable: Using the district’s own money “makes a statement,” board member David Parry said. Pandemic money is temporary and must be spent within a few years. The board informally agreed that using COVID-19 funds to pay a contractor to train instructional coaches might work because this would be a finite expense. Once coaches finish training, they could create lesson plans to teach other coaches.

Next: The next school board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.