When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Jan. 19.

What happened: Superintendent Damaris Rau updated the board on her progress to transition students from virtual lessons back to in-person learning.

Next: On Jan. 25, students in elementary school and grades six, eight, nine and 12 may start in-person instruction. Students in grades seven, 10 and 11 may return in person on Feb. 8. Students who are not attending school in person have chosen full-time Zoom classes that synchronize with their classroom teachers or the district’s Cyber Pathways Academy.

Need to know: Because of concerns over social distancing, most high school students will attend school split into two-day cohorts, either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. Students who need more support may also receive in-person instruction on Wednesday. District officials anticipate that the rest of the district’s students may learn in person five days a week, space permitting. Cohort students will receive Zoom instruction on the alternate days.

Quotable: “The district may need to adjust some student schedules or cohort classes if it cannot ensure social distancing,” district spokesperson Adam Aurand said after the meeting.

Budget: The board voted on a resolution not to increase property taxes for the preliminary 2021-22 budget above the district’s state limit of 4.3%. The district could have asked the state for permission to go above the 4.3% rate, citing high special education costs.

Spending plan: The preliminary 2021-22 spending plan projects expenses of $241 million and revenues at $227.3 million, resulting in a projected $13.7 million deficit. The projected deficit does not include any potential new revenue that is likely from local, state and federal sources.

What’s next: The committee of the whole meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2. The public can view the meetings on the district’s website and register to comment.