When: School board meeting, Aug. 1.

What happened: The district has filled between 90-93% of its teaching positions and continues to search for staff, Superintendent Keith Miles told board members.

Quotable: “Where there are vacancies, we’re looking at contingency plans,” he said, adding that administrators want to “ensure that every student has a teacher that first day.”

More: Miles, who completed his first month as superintendent Aug. 1, said he has met with almost all district principals and looks forward to welcoming teachers Aug. 15.

Summer camp results: The district revamped the way it runs summer camps this year, and students and teachers gave the new program positive results, Kathi Loferski, who manages SDL’s after-school and summer enrichment programming, told board members.

Quotable: “New summer camps were focused on high-interest, fun and meaningful experiences,” Loferski said. Past programs offered instruction similar to what takes place in a classroom setting. This year, teachers, coaches and community groups promoted learning by having students create experiences and then reflect on the process.

Numbers: The district, however, filled only 3,119 summer program spots out of 7,265 available spaces, Adam Aurand, district spokesman, said during a telephone interview Aug. 4.

Details: About 2,700 district students attended 136 free summer camp programs ranging from learning bicycle repair and maintenance, swimming, writing, video game codes, knitting and practicing yoga. Some participants completed unfinished coursework from the pandemic or took required classes ahead of schedule. Some students attended multiple camps.

Quotable: “We acknowledge that not every camp’s schedule worked for every family, and there are a lot of things for kids to do over the summer,” Aurand said. What’s more, regulations surrounding the pandemic money used for summer programming prohibited the district from opening unfilled camp spots to students outside of SDL, he said.

More: Most two-week programs operated in the mornings. Some camps offered full days, while others occurred during afternoon or evening hours. Students could enroll in three summer sessions from June 20-29, July 3-13 and July 20-27.

Background: The district planned to use between $1.5-$1.7 million in federal ESSR funds to help close the learning gap caused by school closures and virtual classrooms. Staff members have not finished a final tally of expenses, Aurand said.

Technology: Board members voted to spend $1.58 million to buy 2,764 iPads for students in grades two, six, nine and 10. In addition, the four-year contract includes various amounts of keyboards, cases, power cords and charging cables.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.