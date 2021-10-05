When: SDL school board meeting, Sept. 21.

What happened: Enrollment this school year has increased from last year, but not by as much as administrators had hoped. The district expected 10,600 students would return to buildings or its own virtual school. Instead, 10,254 pupils have come back.

Quotable: “It’s not just our district,” Superintendent Damaris Rau told board members, noting data shows that students are moving away from Lancaster, and enrollment has declined 8%.

Where students have gone: District figures from 2018 to September 2021 show that the homeschooling category has increased 58% to 126 pupils. In addition, private school enrollment rose 5% during that time to 727 students, Rau said. Finally, charter schools, including online and in person, saw a 15% increase in enrollment to 379 students.

Bringing students back: Administrators, however, plan to get these pupils back. Full Circle Learning, a program that started this fall, provides an example of how The School District of Lancaster is reaching out to families that may not want their children attending a traditional school day inside a classroom.

How it works: The endeavor, which can accommodate 41 students, is full, Adam Aurand, strategic communications director, said after the meeting. Pupils in Full Circle classes come to school each morning but return home after lunch to learn virtually. Some of the afternoon work may occur with a teacher or a collaborative group of students. Some learners may work alone. The program was developed to support families who weren’t sure about sending their children back to school full time, Rau said. Full Circle offers classes from kindergarten through third grade, although Aurand said the district would consider expanding to additional grades if families want that.

Virtual perk: In addition, the district now offers in-person tutoring with teachers for pupils enrolled in Cyber Pathways Academy, the online program. Struggling students can make appointments to meet with teachers at a district building. Rau called this practice “unique,” and an avenue not available to virtual students outside the district.

Hot classes: The district will explore using COVID-19 money to pay for air conditioning in common areas of some elementary schools, Rau said. “I know it’s really, really hard for students to focus on learning and for our teachers to teach when they’re wearing a mask, and it’s 100 degrees,” she said.

Next: The next school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.